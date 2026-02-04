Previous
Lying in the Still Water by 08marine
6 / 365

Lying in the Still Water

Playing with my grandson, he found this leaf sitting in some slow moving shallow water
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Arty Marine

@08marine
1% complete

