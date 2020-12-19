Previous
Next
Sunset Castle by 0x53
19 / 365

Sunset Castle

A small but old castle. I am not 100% happy with the result, but I cannot grasp it why. The foreground is a bit boring, even thoigh the tree is not to bad.
Any Idea how to do it better?
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Stefan

@0x53
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise