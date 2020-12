Horizontobservatorium

This THING was build on an old pithead stocks/dumps here is the old coalmining area. This one is call "Horizontobservatorium" which translates to horizon observertory (is very similar naming). It was broken short after buiding, so it's not allowed to get below those arches.

I am more happy with it this time. I had to crop a lot to get rid of buring foreground and people :)