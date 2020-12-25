Previous
Mushrooms by 0x53
25 / 365

Mushrooms

On a long Christmas walk we came by those mushrooms. Since the forrest wasn't offering any other interesting subject today, I use this one.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Stefan

@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
6% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautifully captured macro
December 25th, 2020  
