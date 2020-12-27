Previous
Next
I have an eye on you by 0x53
27 / 365

I have an eye on you

So bad weather, again... So my wife had to serve as my model again to try out new things. This is our result. The ony thing what I could have made better is the reflection of the lamp more centered.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Stefan

@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Eyes are a beautiful thing ...
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise