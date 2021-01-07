Sign up
Rhino
Whether still bad :( so I have to try out thinks at home. After the light yesterday, here the next light experiment. The Rhino is made of wood and is black. I used my phone and long time exposure to create the illumination.
7th January 2021
Stefan
@0x53
