First time flash by 0x53
57 / 365

First time flash

I got a flash for my camera and I had to try it out. It's my first time working with it, but I am fine with the result. Sure, not perfect, but it's a start.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Stefan

@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
15% complete

