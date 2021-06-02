Previous
Cows at sunset by 0x53
184 / 365

Cows at sunset

My plan war to take photos of my alma mater but these cuties took my attention. So I had to use them for a shooting as well. 🙂😃
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Stefan

