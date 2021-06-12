Previous
Next
Sunset II by 0x53
40 / 365

Sunset II

The location I had planned was inaccessible and the sunset was blocked by one cloud (thus it was already less than in my fits shot from my way towards to the planned location). To bad 😞
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Stefan

ace
@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Still a beautiful picture!
June 12th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
May not be planned, but turned out beautifully. Love the way the clouds move out and the glow on the water.
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise