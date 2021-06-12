Sign up
Sunset II
The location I had planned was inaccessible and the sunset was blocked by one cloud (thus it was already less than in my fits shot from my way towards to the planned location). To bad 😞
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Stefan
ace
@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
Corinne C
ace
Still a beautiful picture!
June 12th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
May not be planned, but turned out beautifully. Love the way the clouds move out and the glow on the water.
June 12th, 2021
