B&W by 0x53
48 / 365

B&W

I couldn't decide if it's nicer in color or black & white. So I uploaded both and let you decide.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Stefan

I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
