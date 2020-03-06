Previous
by 12dog
Photo 441

shot in Santiago RD
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

robert Butts

@12dog
I am a Canadian (Montreal) documentry photographer (since 1982) My work , impossible to explain its like shooting in the dark . I am...
Randy ace
Terrific street scene!
March 8th, 2020  
robert Butts
@rjajaa thank you
March 8th, 2020  
Ko* ace
Great street image Robert... fav
March 8th, 2020  
robert Butts
@madeinnl thank you so much
March 8th, 2020  
