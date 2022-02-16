Previous
Next
Sigh… by 2022julieg
48 / 365

Sigh…

The flowers on my tissue box are not the flowers I would like to photograph. Hoping for a better day tomorrow.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise