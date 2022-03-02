Previous
Dog in the Window (yellow day) by 2022julieg
62 / 365

Dog in the Window (yellow day)

Deciding to shoot my yellow front door for rainbow22, I was pleased to see my sweet dog, Kosmo, watching me from the window. He is the best and totally made this photo more fun!
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Julie

2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
