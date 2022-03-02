Sign up
62 / 365
Dog in the Window (yellow day)
Deciding to shoot my yellow front door for rainbow22, I was pleased to see my sweet dog, Kosmo, watching me from the window. He is the best and totally made this photo more fun!
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd March 2022 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow22
365 Project
close