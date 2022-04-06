Previous
Windblown Garden by 2022julieg
97 / 365

Windblown Garden

Gusty winds make my daffodils dance in the wind between the sun and shadows.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Boxplayer ace
Lovely pale colour.
April 6th, 2022  
