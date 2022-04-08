Previous
Next
Sons by 2022julieg
99 / 365

Sons

When your adult sons ask you to join them on a shopping trip-it’s a definite yes! How fun it is to sit in the back seat and let their conversation flow around me as we drive.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
We have two sons and they are amazing and I am blessed! Great capture.
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise