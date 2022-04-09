Previous
Birthday Round by 2022julieg
100 / 365

Birthday Round

My son asked to play golf for his birthday today. It was sunny, windy, and warm-pretty great golf weather for April in Kansas. We had a great day!
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
27% complete

