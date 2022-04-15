Previous
Looking In by 2022julieg
Looking In

We live in a small town with just a few neighbors nearby. I rarely think about closing the blinds and curtains. This view inside caught my eye as I was coming home after an evening walk-and reminded me I need to close the blinds!
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
GaryW
Yes, for privacy, but what a wonderful, comfortable looking room!!
April 16th, 2022  
