Previous
Next
Reflections by 2022julieg
126 / 365

Reflections

After at least six inches of rain, ponds were overflowing and my walking path was quite wet. However, the reflections were amazing!
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
You nailed the reflections.
May 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise