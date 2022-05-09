Previous
Kansas to California by 2022julieg
130 / 365

Kansas to California

I love air travel! I started my day with a sunrise walk in Kansas, and ended it in Half Moon Bay, California. Ready for an adventurous week!!
9th May 2022

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
MamaBec
Half Moon Bay is spectacular!
Enjoy! Your camera will be happy!
May 10th, 2022  
