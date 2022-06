Red Pot Holder Retired?

So, the running joke at family dinners is my old red pot holder. It was a wedding gift, so it is 32 years old. I love it, but obviously it has seen better days. I have looked on and off over the years to replace it but never found one soft and flexible enough to suit me, and I love the red one, so why settle for something else? Today…I found the blue one…I’m going to give it a try…but, I’m still keeping my red one!