186 / 365
Castle Builder
We spent our July 4th holiday at the beach, a first for us. It was a gorgeous day! I loved all the activity on the beach, and the fireworks show was the best we have seen.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
8
365
iPhone 13 Pro
4th July 2022 10:25am
vacation
july4
