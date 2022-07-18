Previous
Promise of Blooms to Come by 2022julieg
Promise of Blooms to Come

Along with our purple Rose of Sharon, we have the white with a hot pink center. I’m always fascinated by the number of buds ready to bloom.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
