Previous
Next
So Hot by 2022julieg
210 / 365

So Hot

It has been over 100 for most of the past two weeks here in Kansas-occasionally as hot as 107. Coneflowers are tough-but not quite tough enough to stand up to these temps. Today, we had a lovely rain and temps in the 90s.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Wow! That is hot weather! I like the photo. It tells the story of the heat and dry conditions in your area!
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise