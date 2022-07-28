Sign up
210 / 365
So Hot
It has been over 100 for most of the past two weeks here in Kansas-occasionally as hot as 107. Coneflowers are tough-but not quite tough enough to stand up to these temps. Today, we had a lovely rain and temps in the 90s.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
210
photos
23
followers
21
following
57% complete
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Tags
flower
,
garden
GaryW
Wow! That is hot weather! I like the photo. It tells the story of the heat and dry conditions in your area!
July 29th, 2022
