211 / 365
Garden, Overgrown
Spending so much time working on my moms house the past two months has left me little time or energy to work in the garden so it is quite overgrown. Beautiful, wild, but definitely overgrown.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
garden
Julie
ace
A lovely location and a beautiful dog!
July 30th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
nice nature shot
July 30th, 2022
GaryW
It may be overgrown, but is producing gorgeous green and beautiful flowers.
July 30th, 2022
