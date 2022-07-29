Previous
Garden, Overgrown by 2022julieg
Garden, Overgrown

Spending so much time working on my moms house the past two months has left me little time or energy to work in the garden so it is quite overgrown. Beautiful, wild, but definitely overgrown.
29th July 2022

Julie

Julie
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Julie ace
A lovely location and a beautiful dog!
July 30th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
nice nature shot
July 30th, 2022  
GaryW
It may be overgrown, but is producing gorgeous green and beautiful flowers.
July 30th, 2022  
