212 / 365
Fair Time
I remember going to the fair every year as a child/teen. I loved every minute of it, especially the thrill rides. Tonight, my husband and I made a quick circuit of the exhibits and animals, bought some kettle corn, and we’re done in 30 minutes.
30th July 2022
Julie
@2022julieg
Photo Details
Tags
fair
summer
