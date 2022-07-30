Previous
Fair Time by 2022julieg
212 / 365

Fair Time

I remember going to the fair every year as a child/teen. I loved every minute of it, especially the thrill rides. Tonight, my husband and I made a quick circuit of the exhibits and animals, bought some kettle corn, and we’re done in 30 minutes.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
