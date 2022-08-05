Previous
Rabbit in Hiding by 2022julieg
Rabbit in Hiding

Every morning on my walk, this rabbit is sitting in the same spot. You have to look closely for him, I can’t get any closer or he hops away. He is framed by the trees in the background.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
