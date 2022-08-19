Sign up
232 / 365
Cosmo Showcase
I wanted a photo to show how tall my cosmos are this year. I’m 5’8” and they are as tall as me. Can you see them in the lower right corner? (Everything else in my garden is struggling in this heat, but the cosmos and knockout roses are thriving.)
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
232
photos
24
followers
22
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th August 2022 2:50pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
summer
