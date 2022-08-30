Sign up
243 / 365
Sunlit Path
Gorgeous light leads me down the path on my early morning walk.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Views
6
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
30th August 2022 7:24am
morning
,
walk
,
sunrise
Carol M
Gorgeous indeed!
August 31st, 2022
