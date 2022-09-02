Previous
sooc Hosta Bloom by 2022julieg
246 / 365

sooc Hosta Bloom

Oh how I wanted to crop! I would have gone back out to reframe but the bees chased me away the first time. Yikes! No edits except to add my watermark.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely close-up and bokeh
September 2nd, 2022  
