246 / 365
sooc Hosta Bloom
Oh how I wanted to crop! I would have gone back out to reframe but the bees chased me away the first time. Yikes! No edits except to add my watermark.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
flower
garden
hosta
nf-sooc-2022
Corinne C
ace
A lovely close-up and bokeh
September 2nd, 2022
