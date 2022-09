sooc Garden Flowers

I picked a few flowers for today’s image. I wanted to shoot inside and avoid the bees and wasps that seem to love my flower garden. Not having to worry about them, I was able to pay attention so no other items where in my frame.



Shot using window light with a gold reflector. The backdrop is an old (1990’s) black velvet skirt laid over a chair. Added a logo but no other edits…not editing is really hard!