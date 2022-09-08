Previous
Next
sooc Butterfly Visits by 2022julieg
252 / 365

sooc Butterfly Visits

I am really enjoying this challenge! I do hope to go beyond my yard this weekend for some new things to photograph, but the flowers and butterflies are always beautiful.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise