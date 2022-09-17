Previous
Next
sooc Breakfast for Seven by 2022julieg
261 / 365

sooc Breakfast for Seven

Getting the table ready for family breakfast tomorrow morning and loved the light and shadows created by the window light. Our Sunday family meal is a highlight of my week.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
nice use of DOF in this one julie
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise