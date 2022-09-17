Sign up
261 / 365
sooc Breakfast for Seven
Getting the table ready for family breakfast tomorrow morning and loved the light and shadows created by the window light. Our Sunday family meal is a highlight of my week.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Tags
family
nf-sooc-2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice use of DOF in this one julie
September 18th, 2022
