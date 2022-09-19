Sign up
263 / 365
Old Treasure
Not sooc or nifty fifty, but today I shot real estate photos in an old building downtown for a friend. There were so many treasures tucked away in the basement and I just had to get a shot of these typewriters.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
Tags
old
,
typewriter
,
find
