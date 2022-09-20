Previous
by 2022julieg
264 / 365

Today was my first day at my new job. It is an easy job, but I am tired! I told myself I would take five minutes to shoot and then choose the best of the day. This is it. Love how the orange butterfly wings repeat the color of the flowers.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
72% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 21st, 2022  
