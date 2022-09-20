Sign up
Today was my first day at my new job. It is an easy job, but I am tired! I told myself I would take five minutes to shoot and then choose the best of the day. This is it. Love how the orange butterfly wings repeat the color of the flowers.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Great capture
September 21st, 2022
