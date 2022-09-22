Previous
Next
sooc Fall is Here by 2022julieg
266 / 365

sooc Fall is Here

Today in Kansas the weather is in the 60s and the mums are blooming. It’s a perfect fall day.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise