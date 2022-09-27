sooc-Mums

So, a funny story about these mums…I am not a gardener (maybe now I am…but not then). I saw mum plants on the clearance stand at our local store for 50 cents each. I bought 8 and then didn’t get around to planting them for several days. Finally I poked them hurriedly into the ground one late Sunday evening in November and forgot about them until spring. Seven years later they are these huge, gorgeous plants. All these flowers for less than $5! (I know they should have been cut back so they aren’t so leggy, but the temps were too hot this July to trim them back without killing the plants.)