Previous
Next
Nighttime Arrives by 2022julieg
272 / 365

Nighttime Arrives

Since I began working again, fitting in my daily walk has been a challenge. Tonight was a gorgeous night in Kansas. Thinking of Florida and the devastation Hurricane Ian is causing and wishing I could send them some of my calm, beautiful evening.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
So serene
September 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise