272 / 365
Nighttime Arrives
Since I began working again, fitting in my daily walk has been a challenge. Tonight was a gorgeous night in Kansas. Thinking of Florida and the devastation Hurricane Ian is causing and wishing I could send them some of my calm, beautiful evening.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
272
photos
24
followers
24
following
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th September 2022 7:17pm
Tags
sunset
,
evening
Chris Cook
ace
So serene
September 29th, 2022
