Deep Red/Pink by 2022julieg
276 / 365

Deep Red/Pink

This week I’m going to take photos of all the different mums I have blooming.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2022  
