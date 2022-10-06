Previous
Orange Mum by 2022julieg
280 / 365

Orange Mum

I found this cucumber beetle on my orange mums as I took my photo today. Reading about them, I learned they are considered a pest and eat flowers. I’ll be on the lookout tomorrow to see if there are more and to figure out how to get rid of them.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
