Moth with Flowers by 2022julieg
287 / 365

Moth with Flowers

I’m enjoying my flowers this week as a freeze is supposed to happen over the weekend. I have too many to cover.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
