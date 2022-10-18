Previous
Symbol of Love by 2022julieg
292 / 365

Symbol of Love

Letting this rose symbolize the love of two friends in my life. So happy for their news today. (And so happy my roses are still blooming after the freeze last night)
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Julie

