Grateful Day 7 by 2022julieg
Grateful Day 7

I believe this is the earliest we have ever put up the Christmas tree. I am grateful for the holiday and Christmas traditions we celebrate and grateful for the family time that comes with those celebrations.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Julie

