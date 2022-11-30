Previous
Grateful Day 30 by 2022julieg
Grateful Day 30

Today I am so thankful we are still Covid free and hoping we totally avoided it. We are heading out for a weekend trip. So excited!!!
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
