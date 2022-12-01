Previous
Choices by 2022julieg
Choices

Breakfast in Kansas, dinner in NYC. This restaurant is mostly all gluten free, and a favorite dining spot for me in NYC. My choice tonight was a Reuben with sweet potato fries. It was too cold for the brownie bite milkshake…maybe tomorrow!
1st December 2022

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
