336 / 365
Choices
Breakfast in Kansas, dinner in NYC. This restaurant is mostly all gluten free, and a favorite dining spot for me in NYC. My choice tonight was a Reuben with sweet potato fries. It was too cold for the brownie bite milkshake…maybe tomorrow!
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
7
365
iPhone 13 Pro
1st December 2022 3:54pm
travel
