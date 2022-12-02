Previous
A Walk Through the Park by 2022julieg
337 / 365

A Walk Through the Park

We walked about 9 miles today exploring the city. Walking through Central Park was a favorite. The sun was shining and the park looked beautiful.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Julie

2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
