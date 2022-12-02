Sign up
337 / 365
A Walk Through the Park
We walked about 9 miles today exploring the city. Walking through Central Park was a favorite. The sun was shining and the park looked beautiful.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
337
photos
23
followers
25
following
92% complete
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2022 12:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
travel
