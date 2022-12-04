Sign up
339 / 365
One Last Look
I took this quick photo as I stepped out of the uber at the airport this morning. One last look at NYC before I head back to my small Kansas town of 13,000 people.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
travel
