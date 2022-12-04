Previous
One Last Look by 2022julieg
One Last Look

I took this quick photo as I stepped out of the uber at the airport this morning. One last look at NYC before I head back to my small Kansas town of 13,000 people.
Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
