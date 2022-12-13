Sign up
348 / 365
Almost Done
With the exception of three gift cards, gift buying is done!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
348
photos
23
followers
25
following
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th December 2022 4:51pm
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 13th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a beautiful tree
December 13th, 2022
