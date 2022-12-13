Previous
Almost Done by 2022julieg
348 / 365

Almost Done

With the exception of three gift cards, gift buying is done!
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
95% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
December 13th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
it is a beautiful tree
December 13th, 2022  
