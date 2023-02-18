Sign up
Photo 415
Trap
I golf occasionally, and when I do, I tend to spend way more time in these trees than I should, since there is a wide fairway on either side. However, my ball always seems to land right in the middle of them all.
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
Tags
for2023
