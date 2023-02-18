Previous
Trap by 2022julieg
Photo 415

Trap

I golf occasionally, and when I do, I tend to spend way more time in these trees than I should, since there is a wide fairway on either side. However, my ball always seems to land right in the middle of them all.
18th February 2023

Julie

Julie
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
