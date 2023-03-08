Previous
Unexpected Treat by 2022julieg
Unexpected Treat

A quick trip to the city to buy some wide legged pants and a meetup with our oldest for dinner. A nice way to end the day.
Julie

I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
