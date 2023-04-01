Previous
Resilient by 2022julieg
Photo 457

Resilient

My poor garden has suffered since I can’t yet work in it. However, these little beauties pushed through all the leaves and bloomed 🙂
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder.
